WBCHSE Class 12th results 2018: West Bengal board 12 result declared on wbchse.nic.in; Granthan Sengupta tops with 99.2%

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Class 12th examination result 2018 today on the official website wbchse.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results on third-party websites like westbengalonline.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha and westbengalonline.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage has turned out to be 83.75 percent with Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topping the exam, according to several media reports. Sengupta scored 496 marks out of 500 i.e. 99.2 percent. He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years.

While Ritvik Kumar Sahu from Tamluk Hamilton High School is the science topper with 98.6 percent and in the girls's category, Arkadipta Ghosh from Jadavpur Vidyapith has scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall along with Aritro Roy from Pathfinder Public School, an Indian Express report states.

Here is how you can check your score for WBSCHE Class 12th result 2018:

- Go to the official website wbchse.nic.in

- Click on the link which says WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018

- Enter your roll-number

- View your result and download it for future reference

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the WBCHSE Class 12th examinations 2018 that was concluded on 11 April. Students can also check the results through examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.