WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018: West Bengal board to declare HSC (plus 2) result tomorrow; check at wbresults.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 07, 2018 10:07:02 IST

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is scheduled to announce the Class 12th results tomorrow at 10 am on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

Representational image. AFP

The West Bengal Board conducted the Higher Secondary (HSC +2) examinations from 27 March to 11 April.

How to check the WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2018:

-Click on the official website link wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

-Look for West Bengal HS Result 2018

-Click on the link West Bengal HS Result 2018

-Enter your Roll Number

-Download the West Bengal Board Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference

Students can check their West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2018 via SMS as well:

SMS - WB12ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 10:07 AM

