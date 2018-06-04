WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018: West Bengal board to declare HSC (plus 2) result on 8th June; check at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is scheduled to announce the Class 12th results on 8 June at 10 am on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

The West Bengal Board conducted the Higher Secondary (HSC +2) examinations from 27 March to 11 April.

How to check the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2018:

-Click on the official website link wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

-Look for West Bengal HS Result 2018

-Click on the link West Bengal HS Result 2018

-Enter your Roll Number

-Download the West Bengal Board Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference

Students can check their West Bengal Board Class 12 Result 2018 via SMS as well:

SMS - WB12ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263