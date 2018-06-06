WBBSE to release West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 today at wbresults.nic.in: 5 points to know

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 today (on Wednesday, 6 June) at 9.30 am and the marks sheets will be available for students at their respective schools from 10 am.

The result will be released on WBBSE's official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

The West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination was conducted from 12 March to 21 March.

How to check West Bengal 10th Result 2018:

- Go to official results website for West Bengal exam results, www.wbresults.nic.in.

- Click on the result link

- Enter the required details

- Click on submit and view the result

Here are the facts which the students need to keep in mind while checking their result:

- Candidates need to keep secure their roll number while checking the result.

- After checking the result, the student will have to take a print out of the result.

- The result is an important document to select the stream and take part in next class.

- In case if the students have an issue with their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018, then they can apply for rechecking.

- Students will be able to apply for rechecking within a month after the declaration of result.

- The request of rechecking will be initiated after the completion of the process of application fees.

According to report in NDTV, "This year more than 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal 10th board exam. In 2018, for the second year in a row, more girls appeared for the Madhyamik examination than boys."

Also the number of girls who appeared for the 10th board examination was 6,21,366 which is 56 percent of the total students who gave the examination. The number of boys who have appeared for the same examination is 4,81,555 reported Hindustan Times.