WBBSE result 2018: West Bengal Board to declare Class 10 result on 29 May, Class 12 result by 1 June

India FP Staff May 25, 2018 12:11:58 IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to release the results of the Madhyamik exams on next week. While the Class 10th results are expected to be released on 29 May, Class 12th results are expected between 31 May to the first week of June. Aspirants can check their results on the official wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

The exams were held from 12 to 21 March this year. According to Hindustan Times, a total of 11,02,921 students appeared for the Madhyamik exams this time, a spike from 10,71,846 students appearing for the exams last year.

Students

Representational image. AFP

The number of girls who sat for the exams was 6,21,366, which constitutes 56 percent of the total examinees. Meanwhile, 4,81,555 boys gave the exams this year, constituting 44 percent of the examinees.

Here is how students can check their West Bengal Board Class 10th and 12th results:

- Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.
- Click on the link displayed on the official website which will display the results
- Enter your roll number and other details and press submit
- Take a print of your results for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS. They have to type WB 10, followed by their roll number and send it to 54242, 56263 or 58888.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in. 


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 12:11 PM

