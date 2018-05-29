You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

WBBSE result 2018: West Bengal Board Class 10 results expected tomorrow

India FP Staff May 31, 2018 12:33:15 IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10 or Madhyamik exam between 1-2 June, according to a report with News18.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

 

Aspirants can check their results on the official wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

Here is how students can check their West Bengal Board Class 10th results:

- Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

- Click on the link displayed on the official website which will display the results.

- Enter your roll number and other details and click on 'submit'.

- Take a print out of your results for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:33 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores