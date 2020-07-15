WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results today at 10 am; check wbresults.nic.in
Once the results are declared, students can check their Madhyamik scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE 10th exam.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik or Class 10 exam today (Wednesday, 15 July), announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.
According to media reports, the results will be available at 10 am.
Mamata also added that the results of Class 12 board examination will be announced on 17 July.
Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/DCgEQlx07S
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020
Once the results are declared, students can check their scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE 10th exam.
To check the result on the official websites, candidates require to log in by entering their 11-digit roll number and date of birth.
Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take the print out
Passing criteria:
To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to obtain at least 25 percent marks.
To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to clear in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 25 percent. Students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear in the supplementary examination.
Once the results are declared, those who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.
About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the Education Board that has been entrusted the task of managing the secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. The Board was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951.
The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check scores if jac.jharkhand.gov.in is unresponsive
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net if official website is slow or unresponsive.
JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: 75.01% students pass Jharkhand Class 10 exams; boys outscore girls with 75.88%
JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: The pass percentage of JAC 10th Result was an improvement as compared to the 2019 results when 70.81 percent students had cleared the board exam.
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education announces results; check scores at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has declared the UP Madarsa Board result 2020 on 1 July on its official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.