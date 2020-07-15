WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: Bengal board to release class 10 results today on wbresults.nic.in; check scores via SMS, app
In addition to the official website, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their result
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: The Madhyamik or class 10 exam results will be declared by the West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) between 10 and 10.30 am today (Wednesday, 15 July), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.
Students can check their scores on the official websites — wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in — once the results are declared. In addition to the official website, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app for the scores.
How to check WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 result via SMS:
Students must use the following format to receive their West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) results on SMS.
TYPE the message "WB10<Space><Roll Number>" and send it to 56070/56263.
How to check WBSSE class 10 result on app:
Students can also download West Bengal Board Result 2020 from the play store to check their results on their mobile phones.
Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take the print out
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
