WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: Alternative ways to check Bengal board Class 10 results if official website is slow

Students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net to check their Madhyamik Class 10 result or receive it on their phone via SMS

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to declare the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam results today (Wednesday, 15 July) between 10 and 10.30 am.

Once the result is uploaded online, students can check their scores on the official websites — wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in — once the results are declared. However, the official websites may be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic once the results are declared.

In such a situation, students need not worry as they can get their results by submitting their details in the widget below:

Alternatively, students can also check some of the third-party websites listed below to check their score.

Alternative websites to check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results:

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the print out

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 result via SMS:

Students must use the following format to receive their Madhyamik Class 10 results on SMS.

TYPE the message "WB10<Space><Roll Number>" and send it to 56070/56263

How to check WBSSE class 10 result on app:

Students can also download West Bengal Board Result 2020 from the play store to check their results on their mobile phones.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.