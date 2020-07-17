WBBSE HS Result 2020 Date: West Bengal Class 12 results out today; check wbresults.nic.in

Unlike the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams, no toppers list would be published for the West Bengal board Class 12 exams this year.

WBBSE HS Result 2020 Date: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results Class 12 board examination today (17 July), announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Once declared, students can check their scores at the board's official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

This year, at least eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBBSE 12th exam.

Students can also check their HS 2020 scores at Firstpost by entering log-in details in the widget below:

"While the results would be declared at 3.30 pm on 17 July, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4 pm," Hindustan Times quoted a senior board official.

Steps to check WBBSE Class 12 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take the print out

Passing criteria:

To pass the Class 12 exam, students need to pass in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 30 percent. For students who are unable to secure the passing criterion, the board will conduct supplementary examination.

Once the results are available, those who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools. The document is likely to be distributed to schools on 31 July from 2 pm.

This year, the Class 12 board exams were conducted in the month of March. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown, some of the exams could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled.

About West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSEE) was established through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975.

The Council has been entrusted the task of regulating the school education system at the 10+2 level. Currently, the WBCHSE is in-charge of organising the Class 12 Board Examination in the state for the evaluation of students at the higher secondary level.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.