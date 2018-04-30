WBBSE Class 10 and 12 results: Madhyamik Pariksha grades to be declared in last week of May, check them on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to release the results of Madhyamik exams in the last week of May. Class 10 and Class 12 aspirants can check their results on wbresults.nic.in.

The Madhyamik examination results can be anticipated between 27 May and 31 May, the Indian Express reported. “The evaluation process of the answer sheets is on, and the teachers are expected to submit the paper within the first week of May,” an official said according to the report.

Here is how students can check their West Bengal Board Class 10 and 12 results:

- Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link displayed on the official website which will display the results

- Enter your roll number and other details and press submit

- Take a print of your results for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS. They have to type WB 10, followed by their roll number and send it to 54242, 56263 or 58888.

The exams were held from 12 to 21 March this year. According to Hindustan Times, a total of 11,02,921 students appeared for the Madhyamik exams this time, a spike from 10,71,846 students appearing for the exams last year. The number of girls who sat for the exams was 6,21,366, which constitutes 56 percent of the total examinees. Meanwhile, 4,81,555 boys gave the exams this year, constituting 44 percent of the examinees.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.