WBBSE Class 10 and 12 results: Madhyamik Pariksha grades may be declared on 23 May, check them on wbresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 14:29:16 IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to release the results of the Madhyamik exams on 23 May. Class 10 and Class 12 aspirants can check their results on wbresults.nic.in.

Students

Representational image. AFP

The Madhyamik examination results can be anticipated on 23 May on the official website wbbse.org, according to Times Now. The report, however, added that there is no official confirmation from the West Bengal Board yet.

“The evaluation process of the answer sheets is on, and the teachers are expected to submit the paper within the first week of May,” an official had said according to a report in The Indian Express.

Here is how students can check their West Bengal Board Class 10 and 12 results:

- Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.
- Click on the link displayed on the official website which will display the results
- Enter your roll number and other details and press submit
- Take a print of your results for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS. They have to type WB 10, followed by their roll number and send it to 54242, 56263 or 58888.

The exams were held from 12 to 21 March this year. According to Hindustan Times, a total of 11,02,921 students appeared for the Madhyamik exams this time, a spike from 10,71,846 students appearing for the exams last year. The number of girls who sat for the exams was 6,21,366, which constitutes 56 percent of the total examinees. Meanwhile, 4,81,555 boys gave the exams this year, constituting 44 percent of the examinees.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in. 


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 14:29 PM

