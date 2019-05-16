WB Madrasah Result 2019: West Bengal Board declares Madrasah Class 10, Class 12 results; visit wbresults.nic.in. to check scores

WB Madrasah Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) declared the high madrasah, Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on 16 May (today). Candidates should note that the WBBME has released the High Madrasah, Alim and Fajil examination results, on the official websites. Students who appeared for the exams can visit wbresults.nic.in. to check the results.

Steps to check to West Bengal Madrasah Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the WBBME - wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the relevant result link (High Madrasah, Alim or Fajil as applicable) on the homepage and you will be directed to a new page

Step 3: Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Your WB Madrasah Result 2019 for Class 10 or Class 12 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates can check their West Bengal Madrasah Result 2019 through SMS service as well. Just type WBBME <Roll Number> and send it to 56070. You will receive the West Bengal Madrasah Result in your phone.

About the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) is a government undertaking that controls and conducts the board examination for Class 10th and 12th students enrolled in the various affiliated and recognized madrasahs (Islamic educational institutes) in the state. WBBME is the only madrasah board in the country that has been recognised by the government of India.

