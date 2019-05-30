WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 Date: WBSCVET to declare Class 12 Vocational Examination results today on wbscvet.nic.in

WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 Date | The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTE) will announce the results of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination 2019 today (30 May, 2019).

As per the notification released by the council on their website the results will be released at 2 pm onward. Once, declared the results will be available on the official website of the council at wbscvet.nic.in.

According to ABP News Network the exams were conducted from 12 February 2019 to 22 February 2019.

Steps to check the West Bengal Higher Secondary Vocational examination 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website: wbscvet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Examination tab and select the result link under it.

Step 3: Now, click on the link that says ‘Result of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019’

Step 4: Submit your roll number or admit card number and other details.

Step 5: Hit submit.

Step 6: Once your result appears, download PDF or take a printout for future reference.

Due to a large number of students simultaneously checking their results online, the official website might run slow or become temporarily unresponsive. In this case, students can check their results through third party websites like indiaresults.com, exametc.com and results.shiksha.

Apart from the websites, the students can also avail the SMS service provided by the council.

To view your results via SMS

To get your results on SMS, students should type WBSCTVESD>space<Roll no> and send it to 56070. Alternatively, they can also send the message WBHSVOC>space<Roll no> to 5676750 to receive their result on SMS.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​