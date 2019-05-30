WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 Date: WBSCTVESD to announce HS Vocational exam results today; check official website wbscvet.nic.in

WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 Date | The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) is expected to announce the results of the West Bengal HS Vocational Examination 2019 today (Thursday, 30 May) on the official website wbscvet.nic.in.

As per the notification released by the council on their portal the HS Vocational results will be released at 2 pm onward.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 VOC (HS Vocational) examinations, which were conducted between 12 and 22 February, can check their scores on the official website.

Steps to check the West Bengal Higher Secondary Vocational examination 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website: wbscvet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Examination tab and select the result link under it

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Result of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019'

Step 4: Submit your roll number or admit card number and other details and hit submit

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download PDF of the result and take a printout for future reference

All the heads of concerned Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) can log in to wbscvetpps.org.in/marksheet with their VTC user id and password after 2 pm to download and take printout of all web copies of the marksheets for their students and distribute the same on the same day.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​