WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 Date: Alternative ways of checking HS Vocational exam results if official website runs slow

WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 Date | The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) is expected to announce the results of the West Bengal HS Vocational Examination 2019 today (Thursday, 30 May) at 2 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 VOC (HS Vocational) examinations, which were conducted between 12 and 22 February, can check their scores on the official website: wbscvet.nic.in.

Due to a large number of students simultaneously checking their results online, the official website might run slow or become temporarily unresponsive. In this case, students can check their results through third party websites like indiaresults.com, exametc.com and results.shiksha.

Apart from the websites, the students can also avail the SMS service provided by the council.

To view your results via SMS

To get your results on SMS, students should type WBSCTVESD>space<Roll no> and send it to 56070. Alternatively, they can also send the message WBHSVOC>space<Roll no> to 5676750 to receive their result on SMS.

Steps to check the West Bengal HS Vocational examination 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Log on to the official website: wbscvet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Examination tab and select the result link under it

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Result of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019'

Step 4: Submit your roll number or admit card number and other details and hit submit

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download PDF of the result and take a printout for future reference

All the heads of concerned Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) can log in to wbscvetpps.org.in/marksheet with their VTC user id and password after 2 pm to download and take printout of all web copies of the marksheets for their students and distribute the same on the same day.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​