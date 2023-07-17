Amid a receding trend, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.

As per the Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for the flood-affected families.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons.

Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps and pucca buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

With the water level in the Yamuna inching back to the danger mark after rising to a record-breaking figure, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each for the flood-affected families, even as a blame game continued over the situation.

With input from agencies