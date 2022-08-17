Watch|J&K LG Manoj Sinha lends shoulder to mortal remains of ITBP jawans

A vehicle carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) jawans met with an accident in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam on 16 August.

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governer Manoj Sinha was seen lending a shoulder to the mortal remains of ITBP jawans after the wreath-laying ceremony. Seven jawans lost their lives after their bus fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam yesterday.

#WATCH | Srinagar: LG J&K Manoj Sinha lends a shoulder to the mortal remains of ITBP jawans after the wreath-laying ceremony. Seven jawans lost their lives after their bus fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FNYIJZdst2 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

A vehicle carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) jawans met with an accident in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam on 16 August. The incident took place when the vehicle rolled down the road in Frislan area in Pahalgam. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.

#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police). The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

The injured jawans were rushed to a hospital in Anantnag.

