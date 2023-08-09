WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's selfie moment as he launches ‘meri maati mera desh’ campaign
During the event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, 'there will be a series of programs from 15th August. This is my fortune that I’m getting the chance to announce ‘meri maati mera desh’ from the same place where Kakori train action was held by the brave freedom fighters of those times in 1925'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched ‘meri maati mera desh’ in Lucknow on Wednesday. During the campaign event, he was seen taking a selfie.
#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a selfie at the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign event. pic.twitter.com/0ri4b3hHPY
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2023
He said, “The ‘panch pran’ pledge that we all took today, by following it, we will lead to a developed India. This will be our biggest homage to the brave Indian sons. There will be a series of programs from 15th August. This is my fortune that I’m getting the chance to announce ‘meri maati mera desh’ from the same place where Kakori train action was held by the brave freedom fighters of those times in 1925…”
#WATCH | Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches ‘meri maati mera desh’ in UP. He says, “The ‘panch pran’ pledge that we all took today, by following it, we will lead to a developed India. This will be our biggest homage to the brave Indian sons. There will be a series of… pic.twitter.com/CWQ93TAyG1
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2023
माता भूमि: पुत्रोऽहं पृथिव्या:
‘यह धरती मेरी माँ है, हम सभी इसके पुत्र हैं’
यह भारत का सनातन वाक्य रहा है, सनातन संदेश रहा है… pic.twitter.com/E4LD3y7Atb
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 9, 2023
लखनऊ स्थित ‘काकोरी शहीद स्मारक’ स्थल पर आज ‘काकोरी ट्रेन एक्शन’ की वर्षगांठ पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रदेशव्यापी ‘मेरी माटी, मेरा देश’ अभियान के शुभारंभ और पौधरोपण का सौभाग्य मिला। इस अवसर पर क्रांतिकारियों की गौरवगाथा को प्रकट करते शिलापट्ट (शिलाफलकम्) का उद्घाटन भी हुआ।… pic.twitter.com/XnvYxWd9GO
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 9, 2023
PM Modi had earlier announced ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign during the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 30 July, which aims to honour the bravehearts who lost their lives for the country.
Under the campaign, activities will be organised across India in memory of “our immortal martyrs”.
With inputs from agencies
