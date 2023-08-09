India

WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's selfie moment as he launches ‘meri maati mera desh’ campaign

During the event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, 'there will be a series of programs from 15th August. This is my fortune that I’m getting the chance to announce ‘meri maati mera desh’ from the same place where Kakori train action was held by the brave freedom fighters of those times in 1925'

FP Staff Last Updated:August 09, 2023 13:54:07 IST
Screengrab. ANI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched ‘meri maati mera desh’ in Lucknow on Wednesday. During the campaign event, he was seen taking a selfie.

Watch:

He said, “The ‘panch pran’ pledge that we all took today, by following it, we will lead to a developed India. This will be our biggest homage to the brave Indian sons. There will be a series of programs from 15th August. This is my fortune that I’m getting the chance to announce ‘meri maati mera desh’ from the same place where Kakori train action was held by the brave freedom fighters of those times in 1925…”

PM Modi had earlier announced ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign during the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 30 July, which aims to honour the bravehearts who lost their lives for the country.

Under the campaign, activities will be organised across India in memory of “our immortal martyrs”.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 09, 2023 13:54:07 IST

