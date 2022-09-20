Watch: Wrestling video shared by IPS officer sends powerful message about importance of skills

We all are aware of the significance of skills. The more someone works on his or her skills, the more success that person achieves in life. This has been reaffirmed by a video shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. In the video, two men can be seen wrestling. One man is very tall, and the other is short. But surprisingly, the shorter wrestler successfully defeats his opponent.

The video was shared with the caption, “The height can give you an advantage, but it is always the skill which will win.” The video has currently more than 24,000 views and 990 likes.

Watch this clip here:



The message of the tweet was very much appreciated in the comment section. “These are true lines sir,” a user commented.

True lines sir 🙏 — Pramod Sagar (@pramodsagarcg) September 19, 2022



A person wrote, “Exactly sir, there is no doubt in that. Pranam sir.”

Exectly sir no doubt, pranam sir ji 💐🙏 — chhattisgarh vishesh (@chhattisgarhvi1) September 19, 2022



“The skill’s height is very large,” an account said.

कौशल का कद बहुत बड़ा होता — Raju singh Chauhan (@RajuCha76958509) September 19, 2022



Many users were impressed by the short wrestler. A user wrote, “Very good job.”

Very good job 👏 — Md.Azeem Alvi (@MohdAzim847358) September 19, 2022



In February, Dipanshu Kabra had shared another video in which a similar message was delivered to the viewers. In the video, a man, who appeared to be a waiter, set a table and put plates on it in such a way that everyone there was left surprised. It looked nothing less than a circus, and the man did that like a ninja.

Watch this video here:



The clip was tweeted with the caption, “Whatever work you do in life, do it with such perfection that everyone is amazed. #SkillWins. Good morning!”.

In the comment section, people were highly impressed by the skills of the man. “Amazing,” a user commented.

गजब — Tripathi Umakant (@TripathiUK1) February 26, 2022



A person wrote, “Mind blowing.”

Mind blowing — Parveen Solanki (@Parveen86830725) February 26, 2022



“Fantastic,” an account said.

Fantastic — kavita kurrey (@KurreyKavita) February 26, 2022



A user wrote, “Nice sir.”

Nice sir — Oman Markande (@markande_oman) February 26, 2022



“Perfection redefined,” a person said.

Perfection redefined — praveen bhadada (@praveenbhadada) February 26, 2022



The video has currently more than 23,000 views and 1,656 likes.

