WATCH: Woman jumps off Akshardham Metro station in ‘suicide attempt’, rescued by CISF personnel

As soon as some passengers noticed the woman standing at the edge of platform at around 7:30 am, CISF personnel rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap

New Delhi: A young woman hailing from Punjab jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of Delhi Metro's Akshardham station on Thursday morning in an apparent attempt to end her life but was saved by CISF personnel and others, officials said.

"Saving Lives... Prompt and prudent response by CISF personnel saved life of a girl who jumped from Akshardham Metro Station," read a post on the official Twitter handle of CISF

As soon as some passengers noticed the woman standing at the edge of platform no. 2 at around 7:30 am, CISF personnel rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap, a senior officer said.

A team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely, he said.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, instantly jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there. "Due to severity of the fall, the woman sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," a CISF spokesperson said.

The woman hails from Punjab and CISF officials said they have "unconfirmed" reports suggesting she cannot hear and speak.

An amateur video of the incident was widely shared over the social media. The Central Industrial Security Force provides a counter-terrorist cover to the rapid rail network running across the national capital region.

(With inputs from PTI)

