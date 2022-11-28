Going to libraries is one of the most common practices carried out in educational institutions across the country. From the younger days, kids are involved in getting used to visiting libraries and reading relevant stuff. Many school-going children also love to spend hours in the library, going through different books and also spending their free time surrounded by books.

Just like going to school for the first time is special, visiting the library is also a similar moment for several students. One such heartwarming moment was witnessed after a group of small kids was spotted visiting the library for the first time.

A video of the same has gone viral showing a group of little students from an Anganwadi entering a rural library and further enjoying their time over there. Shared on Twitter by a user named Uma Mahadevan, the video shows the little bundle of joys standing in a queue outside the library waiting for their entry.

It was moments after that when the kids along with some Anganwadi teachers entered the library and took their seats.

Take a look:

Little anganwadi kids on their first visit to the rural library! Video shared by Vimala, PDO Girisagar, Bagalkote. pic.twitter.com/kbPL9ltzQL — Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta (@readingkafka) November 25, 2022

The video is absolutely adorable and has already been a winner on the internet. The user while mentioning that the video is from Karnataka’s Bagalkote and was originally shared by Girisagar PDO, Vimala, further wrote in her caption, “Little anganwadi kids on their first visit to the rural library!”

She also shared another video showing the kids sitting on desks and chairs while reading through books.

Learning to hold books in their hands. Many of them are first generation learners. #kidsinlibraries pic.twitter.com/wE1zZpuyjU — Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta (@readingkafka) November 25, 2022

The kids looked quite happy and seemed to have a fun time at the library. “Learning to hold books in their hands. Many of them are first-generation learners”, she wrote.

In the meantime, the videos have gone viral and have garnered the praise of social media users. Many reshared the videos and applauded the efforts of the administration toward educating the rural sections of society.

A user wrote, “I still remember my first accidental entry into a public library in Madurai and being awestruck that I could pick up any expensive illustrated book & sit & read, without money! That opened the world for me. I hope these tiny tots discover the world too”, while another person commented, “Good job. Education is the fundamental right of each child.”

So far, the videos have amassed thousands of views along with likes and comments.

