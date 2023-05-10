WATCH: White tigress Vindhya dies, hundreds attend last rites in Madhya Pradesh

The 16-year-old white tigress Vindhya breathed her last on Tuesday. She died after a prolonged illness. Her last rites were performed and the videos of the rituals went viral on social media platforms.

Vindhya was the first tigress which was brought to the Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo White Tiger Safari and Zoo in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

In the viral video of the last rites, forest officials, locals, and zoo officials can be seen carrying the carcass on a wooden plank. The body is covered in a white sheet. People can be seen assembled to watch the last rites, and the end of the video shows the cremation, according to The Indian Express.

WATCH:

#WATCH | Last rites of the 16-year-old white tigress performed at White Tiger Safari in Mukundpur of Satna The tigress died after a prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/DGn8cm5JYj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 9, 2023

Chandrashekhar Singh, District Forest Officer, Rewa, said, “Vindhya was the first white tigress who was brought to the Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo White Tiger Safari from Van Vihar, Bhopal. For the past one and a half months, she had been suffering from some internal problem that could not be diagnosed, and later the forensic team diagnosed her with a kidney tumour. She had been eating less in the previous few weeks, but 15 days before she passed away, she had completely stopped eating. She died this morning in the early hours,” according to ANI.

According to The Indian Express, there are around 40 different endangered species and more than 60 non-endangered species at the Maharaja Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo White Tiger Safari and Zoo in Rewa. White tigers are the key attraction, and people visit in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of them.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.