West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mass leader in the truest sense and never shies away from mingling with her followers. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has always put her best foot forward when it comes to serving the people, but today she might have taken the saying a bit too literally. A video by news agency ANI shows Mamata Banerjee serving pakodas to the people of Jhargram, West Bengal. The West Bengal CM was spotted quickly wrapping up the pakodas in newspapers before giving them away. The people gathered around the stall were also helping distribute the snacks. The video was shared by ANI with the caption, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving pakoda to the people, in Jhargram.”

Watch:

Stopping at a local fry shop, our Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial cooked and served food to the locals of Jhargram today. A people’s leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people! Take a look👇 pic.twitter.com/lGUGg2Rnpo — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 15, 2022

The video grabbed attention in a matter of minutes, with several people reacting to it. Some questioned if Didi, as Mamata Banerjee is fondly called, was accepting payment for the pakodas or not.

https://twitter.com/kashcana/status/1592489992072593409

Others were impressed by her skill.

What a skill.. just another feather on Didis cap.. — johnny (@johnny_b612) November 15, 2022



A few people were quick to point out that the snack in question was aloo chop and not pakodas.

It's aloo chop not pakoda ..😂😂 — Dr Jitumoni Baishya (@Jitumoni28) November 15, 2022



Others joked that the TMC supremo was not serving chutney with the snacks.

Chatni kaun dega? — Mohit Prajapati (@MohitPr66210567) November 15, 2022



One individual was concerned about potential violations of the Food Safety Act. “Giving pakodas on unhygienic printed paper is a violation of food safety act. The printing ink, may be carcinogenic, is oil soluble and putting oily food over it risks contamination,” the account commented.

@MamataOfficial giving pakodas on unhygienic printed paper is violation of food safety act. The printing ink, may be carcinogenic, is oil soluble and putting oily food over it risks contamination. — PEK‏‎‎جین (@Jayan_korba) November 15, 2022



This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has been captured serving food to her constituents. Some months back, the West Bengal Chief Minister was spotted making momos during her “morning walk” in Darjeeling.



The images shared by the TMC supremo caught her showcasing her culinary skills.

In another incident, the veteran politician also served gol gappas or pani puris to children in Darjeeling.

Watch:

Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favorite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack! pic.twitter.com/ApBZeRDbao — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 12, 2022



A video of the same, which was shared by TMC’s official Twitter handle, featured Mamata Banerjee preparing the pani puris and feeding them to the people nearby. The footage had gone viral on the internet some months ago.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.