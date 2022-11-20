Watch: WB man barks at govt official after 'Dutta' misspelt as 'Kutta' in ration card

New Delhi: A viral video, shared widely across social media platforms showed a man literally barking at a government official sitting in an SUV. Reports say, the man was allegedly protesting over his misspelt name in the ration card.

ShriKant Dutta, resident of Bankur district of West Bengal told local reporters that local admin office had misspelled his name as Shrikant ‘Kutta’ for the third time in row due to which he was agitated and failed to control his emotions after seeing the Block Development officer (BDO) arriving in the office.

The 45-second video of the incident shows the man barking like a dog as he hands his documents to the BDO, sitting on the co-pilot seat of the SUV. Shrikant, dressed in formals, did not utter a single word throughout the video. He stood beside the car window and showed his documents to the BDO while barking continuously, soon after which the

officer hands those to another person who appeared to another official.

According to reports, the man attempted to change his surname several times with the assistance of the Bankura administration but was unsuccessful each time. Srikanti told ANI that he had applied for his surname to be corrected on his ration card three times.

“On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this,” he was quoted as saying.

He further stated that on Friday, he had gone to apply for a correction again and “on seeing joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him”. “How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for correction?” Srikanta asked.

