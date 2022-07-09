The above video, shared by Instagram handle @penduproduction shows a washerman taking water from a bowl in his mouth and spraying it on a customer’s shirt to ‘steam press’ it. The washerman continues to spit water from his mouth on the shirt as he folds it, unaware that a video was being recorded.

Giving your clothes to the local washerman is a common practice in Indian households. This is usually done to get that perfect wrinkle-free finish. For that they sprinkle water on our clothes and then use a heavy coal-laden iron to press it. Since it is heavy and not easy to handle, a washerman came up with a unique way to iron shirts that has left the social media users disgusted.

Watch his not so usual way of ironing clothes here:

The above video, shared by Instagram handle @penduproduction shows a washerman taking water from a bowl in his mouth and spraying it on a customer’s shirt to ‘steam press’ it. The washerman continues to spit water from his mouth on the shirt as he folds it, unaware that a video was being recorded.

The video has received more than 2 lakh views so far. Reacting to the video, a user pointed out that the person was not using the spray water bottle that was kept next to him.

Another wrote that the fellow was saving time. “Modern Problems requires modern solutions,” wrote a user. Another user wrote that he would not get his clothes ironed from outside from now on.

The washerman was even compared to wrestler Triple H who uses water spits while making an entry into the matches.

Earlier, a pastor in Oklahoma in the US was found spitting on his hand and then rubbing it in the face of a parishioner during a sermon. According to a report by IndiaTimes, Michael Todd - who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa - was delivering a sermon on the idea that 'receiving a vision from God might get nasty'.

To illustrate his point, the pastor had a man who was standing next to him and did something unthinkable. He coughed out his saliva in his hand while putting his other hand on the shoulder of the man who was on stage. He then rubbed his hands together and smeared his spit into the other man’s eyes to further explain himself.

