WATCH: Wagon of goods train catches fire in Odisha's Balasore

FP Staff June 10, 2023 11:22:19 IST
Wagon of goods train catches fire in Odisha's Balasore. ANI

A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at the Rupsa Railway Station in Odisha’s Balasore on Saturday.

The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade, while the cause is yet to be known.

This comes a week after the tragic train tragedy that claimed over 270 lives near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

(With inputs from agencies)

