WATCH: Wagon of goods train catches fire in Odisha's Balasore

A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at the Rupsa Railway Station in Odisha’s Balasore on Saturday.

#WATCH | Odisha: Fire broke out in a compartment of goods train at Rupsa railway station in Balasore district. Cause of the fire is yet to be known. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade pic.twitter.com/36lss3vbCn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade, while the cause is yet to be known.

This comes a week after the tragic train tragedy that claimed over 270 lives near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.