Watch: Viral video of 'fire dosa' in Indore takes social media by storm

All of us must have eaten a wide range of dosas like Masala Dosa, Rava Dosa, Paper Dosa and so on. However, a unique Fire Dosa from Indore is now trending on social media and has grabbed everyone's attention.

A food blogger named Amar Sirohi, during his visit to Indore, discovered an eatery that sells Fire Dosa and posted a video of the unique dish on Instagram. The video has gone viral on the Internet leaving people drooling and surprised at the same time.

In the video, a man is seen preparing fire dosa at the food stall with a filling of vegetables, corn, spices, liquid cheese, and sauces. At first, the dosa batter was spread over the frying pan/griddle (Tawa) which was heated on high flame. Then the dosa is seen engulfed in fire using a table fan in order to melt the cheese. In the end, the dosa is served with liquid cheese topping. As per the video, fire dosa of Indore's Dosa Craft costs Rs 180.

Posted on 13 July on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 50,000 likes and over 6.5 lakh views till now. In the comment section, thousands of people are writing that they would love to visit the eatery in order to taste the dosa.

Sirohi is a verified food blogger with the username 'foodie_incarnate' and has 551k followers on Instagram.

For the unversed, Indore is home to some of the greatest snacks and street food. Earlier this year, a video of Flying Dahi Vada at Joshi Dahi Bada House in Indore was also going the rounds on social media.