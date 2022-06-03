Watch: Villagers risk life in search of water in MP's Ghusiya in chilling video

There are only three wells in Ghusiya but most of them have almost got dried due to the searing temperature during the summer. Although there are a few hand pumps available, they don’t function. In such a situation, the villagers have no option but to get water by climbing down the wells.

Many villages around the country have been facing problems with drinking water due to the scorching temperature. A video of an incident from a village in Madhya Pradesh has shattered the internet world and gone viral. In the video clip shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, local people from the village can be seen risking their lives to get some water for their families.

The video was recorded at Dindori’s Ghusiya village in Madhya Pradesh where the residents are having trouble getting enough water. In the 53-second clip, locals including elderly women and girls are seen climbing down an almost dry well in search of some water. When the camera shows the inside of the well, one can find hardly any water left there. Still, a man and a woman are trying to get their buckets filled.

"Govt employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. We have to go down the well to collect water. There are 3 wells, all have almost dried, no hand pumps have water," said locals pic.twitter.com/lJvagevwxU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

As reporters interviewed the villagers, some shocking facts came out. The Gusiya village has been facing a water-related crisis for a long time. They sought help from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh but their efforts went in vain. According to them, the political leaders only show up when the election knocks at the door which has left the villagers in anger. They also noted that they have decided not to give any vote before the issue gets solved.

There are only three wells in Ghusiya but most of them have almost got dried due to the searing temperature during the summer. Although there are a few hand pumps available, they don’t function. In such a situation, the villagers have no option but to get water by climbing down the wells. The ANI report said that the locals were ready to boycott panchayat elections until every household in the Ghusiya village was provided with a connection to tap drinking water.

The video has caught much attention and gathered over 20,000 views so far leaving the users across the internet in shock. Commenters have criticised the ruling party for failing to provide such a basic need to the villagers.

