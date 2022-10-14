Watch video: Zomato agent dances to garba during work hours, wins hearts

It is always the high spirits and positive attitude towards life that keeps a person going forward in every difficult situation. That being said, as India now indulges in the mood of festivals, there are still some people who don’t have the option to celebrate holidays with their families or get off from their work shifts. A few such people are from food delivery joints where employees are supposed to work even on holidays, especially during festivals. However, as disheartening as it may sound for such employees, the positive gesture of one such person has recently won hearts on the internet.

In an Instagram post that recently went viral during Navratri, a Zomato delivery boy was seen enjoying the festival in his own unique manner while remaining on duty. The video which seems to have been shot inside a residential area, Arkade Earth in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as mentioned in it, was taken by a resident.

As the video plays with Garba music playing in the background, the Zomato delivery boy can be seen walking on the premises of the residency and then breaking into some Garba steps after hearing the music. The video will definitely bring smiles to your face.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AshIsh MuLe (@iamparalkar)



A text inserted in the video reads, “Zomato delivery boy enjoying garba in Arkade Earth. Working on garba nights…Fikar not..enjoy every moment of life…” On the other hand, social media users also seemed quite excited and impressed by the winning attitude of the person.

A user commented, “Deserve a ₹101 TIP” while another wrote, “Forgetting about your own happiness and working for someone just to earn enough, Hats Off!”. Another person also commented, “Just remember, not only do delivery guys work harder for the food which they deliver, but the kitchen guys also sacrifice all the festivals and make good food.”

So far, the video has been viewed several times and it has received thousands of likes as people continue to shower love on the post. Notably, celebrated earlier this month, Navratri celebrations began on 26 September 2022 till 5 October 2022.

