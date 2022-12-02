Watch video: Ukrainian kids perform 'Carol of the Bells' at New York's Grand Central station, win hearts

At a time when people of Ukraine continue to remain grappled with anxiety and the impact of the ongoing war with Russia, children are among the ones getting the most affected. Remaining traumatised after witnessing Russians bombarding their schools, houses, churches, and even the streets, the kids seemed to have found hope in music. As Christmas closes in, young singers in Ukraine have indulged themselves in practicing folk songs and carols. A video from New York’s Grand Central station has also gone viral showing a group of Ukrainian kids performing for the people ahead of their main event in the city.

Check the video:

The Kyiv Children’s Choir arrived in New York City from Poland for a performance at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 4. But they stopped by Grand Central Station today and performed the “Carol of the Bells” …pic.twitter.com/KXJHOQAaYC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2022



The video shared on Twitter by a user named Rex Chapman noted that the Children’s Choir recently arrived in New York from Poland for her upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall on 4 December 2022. The group stopped at the station on Thursday and performed the ‘Carol of the Bells‘ for people present over there.

Many people gathered around to witness the choir’s performance and were quite impressed. The video was also shared by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on her Twitter handle as she termed it “Light amid darkness.”

Light amid darkness. Beautiful performance of the Ukrainian carol Shchedryk, also known as Carol of the Bells, by the Children’s Choir of Ukraine at Grand Central. Proud @USEmbassyKyiv joined @UA_Institute and @razomforukraine in bringing Shchedryk back to NYC.

📹@gorodetskaya pic.twitter.com/ptivXGcQIF — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) December 1, 2022



Notably, the impromptu performance by the 56-member choir has been winning hearts on the internet. Users widely shared the clips and praised the fighting spirit of Ukrainians.

Kyiv’s Children’s Choir to perform in New York

The Ukrainian carol Shchedryk Children’s Choir, also known as Carol of the Bells, will be performing at Carnegie Hall on Sunday where they will present traditional songs and carols alongside other Ukrainian artists. These events have been organisedn in a bid to raise funds to rebuild Ukraine which is badly devastated since Russia opened the war on the country.

Recently, while the choir was in deep rehearsal for a Christmas program, they were alerted by sudden air-raid sirens in Kyiv, prompting them to rush to nearby bomb shelters. However, with their undying spirits, the young singers continued practicing until the sirens faded.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.