Watch Video: NDRF personnel rescue dog in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet from the state of Maharashtra. A personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) can be seen rescuing a dog who got stuck at the rooftop of a hotel. The NDRF personnel in their orange uniforms went over to rescue the scared dog who was trapped on the roof. The relief personnel then took the dog in their rescue boat. ANI reports that the incident is from Shiroli area which is situated in the Kolhapur district.

#WATCH | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NlxD9KTCeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

The video which is over a minute long shows the dog trapped on the top of the roof of a hotel with personnel from NDRF trying to get hold of the dog.

Several people reacted to the video on Twitter and retweeted it. Many Twitter users appreciated the NDRF for their efforts in rescuing the creature.

End is beautiful ❤️ — swati ✨ (@FlankerFoxy) July 26, 2021

Ise kahte hain insaniyat... pic.twitter.com/OPkVInpGa6 — Dhananjay Tiwari (@enfuvirtide) July 26, 2021

One person also commented that dogs should be rescued by tying a harness around them. He said that rescue personnel could lose grip as dogs wiggle in fear. “Good feat guys,” he said.

https://twitter.com/Murugzopthalmix/status/1419514695149506566

However, this is not the only animal rescue story that has surfaced from the floods in Maharashtra. The Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan also shared pictures of NDRF personnel rescuing a dog from the rooftop of a home in Ambewadi, Kolhapur. While tweeting the images, Pradhan used the hashtag #SavingAllLives.

Floods in Maharashtra have caused havoc in the state. The death toll in the state has reached 149 and as many as 100 people are missing.