Elephants are often termed as the peaceful giants. But you may wonder if they are peaceful, then why do we see such videos in which they can be seen chasing the vehicles furiously? Well, it is because they are made to do so. At least, this is what seems to be the case from a video which has been shared on Twitter recently by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Saket Badola.

In the video, it can be seen how some people in a vehicle are following an elephant to get its video and photographs. The elephant seems to be minding its own business, and it doesn’t want to interact with these people. But after the continuous following, the elephant loses its cool, and turns back towards the vehicle to furiously chase them. The driver immediately starts driving the vehicle backwards as the giant animal runs towards them. After some time, the elephant stops the chase, and starts walking somewhere else.

The clip was shared with the caption, “This is how peaceful gentle giants are teased and forced to chase for some ‘exclusive’ photographs. For any resulting accident the #elephant is declared ‘rogue’ and put down for being ‘dangerous to human life and property’. #Justice? Via: SM @susantananda3 @rameshpandeyifs”.

Watch this footage here:

This is how peaceful gentle giants are teased and forced to chase for some ‘exclusive’ photographs.

For any resulting accident the #elephant is declared ‘rogue’ and put down for being ‘dangerous to human life and property’. #Justice? 😥

Via:SM@susantananda3 @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/qkrR0RDkST — SAKET (@Saket_Badola) September 15, 2022



Some people recalled similar experiences in the comment section.

“Shame on these people, and I have seen this as well in the Jim Corbett National Park. The keep driver and the guide from the other jeep continued to annoy the mother elephant which was with her calf. Eventually, the male elephant started to chase all the jeeps and got violent,” a user commented.

This is shameful, to say the least and I have experienced this myself in Jim Corbett National Park.

The keep driver and the guide from the other jeep continued irritating the mother elephant that was with her calf, eventually the male started chasing all the jeeps & got violent. — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) September 15, 2022



Many people highly criticised these people in the comment section.

An account said, “I wish that an example of these jokers is set by the PA’s management. Tourists who harass wildlife to get the ‘chase shots’ should be fined and be publicly shamed on the very platforms they like to post their ‘content’ on. And the drivers or guides who entertain such requests must be suspended.”

Hope this PA’s management can make an example of these jokers. Tourists who harass wildlife for ‘chase shots’ should get fined and be publicly shamed on the very platforms they like to post their ‘content’ on. And drivers/guides who indulge such requests must be suspended. — Pranav Capila (@pranavcapila) September 15, 2022



“Sir, the guidelines of wildlife tourism are completely disregarded by these individuals, and they end up creating hurdles in sustainable wildlife tourism. If some accident or injury happens to them, then the wildlife or others are blamed. Awareness programmes can be of help,” a person wrote.

Sir, These kind of people completely ignore the wild life tourism guidelines and create hurdles in sustainable wildlife tourism. If some accident or injury happen to them then blame is on wildlife or on others. Awareness programmes can help. — nikhil sharma ,RFS (@nikhilsharma263) September 15, 2022



The video currently has more than 34,000 views and 819 likes on Twitter.

