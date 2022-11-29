Watch video: Elderly besties reunite after years, video leaves internet emotional

Friends are the family we choose for ourselves and indeed they hold a very special place in our lives. From being small kids to growing up and stepping into adulthood, friends are the only constants and people grow up with loads of memories together. Well, lucky are those who have their friends for years around them as adulthood comes with its own pros and cons. As we go to colleges or bag jobs, there are times when we get distant from our friends which further leads to lesser meet-ups and conversations. However, emotions never change, especially between friends, even if they meet after years of remaining apart.

The same was the case with two elderly women who had a friendship of over 80 years but couldn’t meet for several years due to being stuck with their own lives. Their recent reunion was quite heartwarming and has left the internet emotional.

The video was shared by a user who took up the initiative to reunite his grandmother with her old bestie with whom she shares a friendship for over 80 years. Displaying a mix of emotions and nostalgia in a single frame, the video of the special reunion is definitely worth watching and will win your hearts.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m u k i l m e n o n (@mukilmenon)



The user in his caption penned down a small note saying, “A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades.”

As the video opens, we can see an old lady stepping out of a car and entering her best friend’s house to give her a surprise. Later, the two can be seen catching up excitedly and further engaging in conversations. They also posed for pictures.

As soon as the video was shared, it left many teary-eyed. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “These cute muthashi’s are living Angels. Mukil Menon You are blessed to witness their pure souls filled with innocent love. 80 years of friendship!!!”

Another user commented, “Aww this is precious! Can only imagine how they must be feeling.”

