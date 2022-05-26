Watch video: Bihar girl walks to school on one leg, receives help from Sonu Sood

Among the notable personalities who offered help to the girl was actor Sonu Sood who wrote that the girl would now go to school by jumping on not only one but both her feet

A 10-year-old girl from Bihar has grabbed eyeballs with a video in which she is seen going to school on one leg. Seema, from Bihar's Jamui district had met with an accident two years ago after which her leg had to be amputated.

But this has not impacted her spirit and love for studying. Despite her disability, Seema goes to school which is at a kilometre’s distance from her house. Her video of going to school on one leg has been widely shared by social media users who have appreciated her courage.

Dr Ashok Choudhary, Minister of Building Construction Department, Bihar has also shared a video of Seema and wrote that he was proud that the children of the state are becoming aware about education. He assured that Seema and every child like her will be identified and appropriate help will be provided. He even tagged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his tweet.

Among the notable personalities who offered help to the girl was Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who wrote that the girl would now go to school by jumping on not only one but both her feet. Tagging Sood Foundation, the actor added that he was sending the ticket and that her time to walk on both the feet had come.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Seema should be an inspiration for everyone. He took to Twitter and wrote that the little girl's passion made him emotional and that he knew each government has enough resources to help children like Seema.

