Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for coming up with motivational posts on Twitter. This time, he has shared a valuable lesson about how running around in circles can provide successful results. Most of us sometimes feel that we are achieving nothing in our lives and we are not moving forward. If you are feeling something similar, then Mahindra’s tweet can surely lift your spirit. In the video, a man can be seen running around in a circular motion to get out of a pit. In his caption, Mahindra stated that one may worry about running around in circles without achieving anything. He, however, added, “Well, here’s evidence that, given a clear purpose, running around in circles could have a successful result!”

In the middle of the week you may worry that you’re only ‘running around in circles.’ Which usually means you’re achieving nothing. Well, here’s evidence that, given a clear purpose, running around in circles could have a successful result! https://t.co/dzks9JdlXJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2022



This post attracted a wide range of reactions in the comment section. People felt inspired after watching the clip. A user wrote that this video really motivated him.

Wow Really its motivate me 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vishal Mali (@vishalsmalirise) December 21, 2022



Another individual stated that nothing else is needed other than Anand Mahindra’s tweets.

Nothing else required other than your motivational tweets sir. 🙏 — Harshit Jain (@Harshit201195) December 21, 2022



Some users said that the tweet was insightful.

Deep Insight 🙏🏻 — DaRealGems (@DaRealGemss) December 21, 2022



Many viewers wrote inspirational messages. An account said, “Circular motion (life) with an increasing radius (effort).”

circular motion (life) with increasing radius (effort). — Manish (@booksharego) December 21, 2022



An individual stated that the universe has a strange way of sending messages.

Universe has a strange way of sending messages. — Vaishakh Nair (@wattavolta) December 21, 2022



A user made a humorous remark while giving the example of the movie Dark Knight Rises. He wrote that Christian Bale should have tried this technique as well in the movie.

Christian bale should have tried same technique in #darkknightreturns — OndRocks (@ondRocx) December 21, 2022



This is not the only inspiring video that Anand Mahindra has recently shared on social media. In November, he shared a video shot from a mini-cam hooked on an eagle which enabled a bird’s eye view. Along with it, he shared a powerful message in his caption.

Mahindra stated that he found it useful to start his week by trying to begin with the big picture rather than getting bogged down by the nitty gritty.

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022



In the video, one could see beautiful landscape and mountains from the point of view of the eagle as it flew.

