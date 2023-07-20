In the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir experienced torrential rains, causing flash floods, mudslides, and house collapses, resulting in the tragic loss of at least five lives, with three individuals still missing.

Both Srinagar and Jammu, the twin capitals, reported these unfortunate incidents on Wednesday.

The severe weather conditions have also disrupted the annual pilgrimages to the revered Amarnath and Vaishno Devi cave-shrines located in the picturesque Pahalgam and Trikuta hills of J&K.

SHO Bhawan and the police team help Mata Vaishno Devi Yatris in view of heavy rain early in the morning in Bhawan. #matavaishnodevi #katra #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Stvl04wst2 — JK Student Updates (@JKStudentUpdat2) July 19, 2023

Jammu J&K: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra on New Track Suspended as Katra Witnesses Heaviest Rainfall in Past 43 Years.pic.twitter.com/5myHPOGvej — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 19, 2023

Authorities have taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, halting their progress through accident-prone areas of the tracks to Amarnath.

In the districts of Kathua, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Doda, which experienced the highest precipitation during this period, localities have been inundated, and schools were compelled to close temporarily.

Kathua district alone witnessed five fatalities due to landslides, mudslides, and house collapses. Two residential houses belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Qayum in the Bani area of Kathua collapsed due to heavy rainfall, tragically burying five family members under the debris. The authorities have identified two of the deceased as Tabseem Bano and Muhammad Arif.

J&K: Water level increases sharply in River Tawi due to incessant rains pic.twitter.com/ssAJeMqlcb — Faheem Tak (@FaheemTak) July 19, 2023

In another incident, a resident of Mandhota village, Naseema Begum, lost her life after being caught in a landslide. In neighboring Sitti area, a Class VII student named Ajay Singh and another person, Sham Lal, were also reported dead.

The extreme weather has necessitated the closure of the new track leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and helicopter services to the shrine from Katra basecamp have been suspended. However, pilgrims can still access the shrine using the old track, ensuring their safety.

Furthermore, the Jammu-Srinagar highway between Raman and Banihal has experienced shooting stones and landslides, leading to the “halt” of the pilgrimage from Jammu. Pilgrims have been accommodated for the night stay in a Yatri Niwas in the Chanderkote area of Ramban district.

Moreover, the highway connecting J&K’s winter capital with Pathankot in Punjab has been closed due to the flood-like situation in Tarnah Nullah, with a bridge suffering damage from the heavy rains.

The Mughal Road, which links Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has also been blocked due to a landslide, necessitating efforts to clear the road for vehicular traffic.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as rivers and rivulets in Kathua and Samba districts have approached or crossed the flood alert level. The weather office predicts that J&K will continue to experience rainfall over the next seven days.