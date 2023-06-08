India

WATCH UP govt woman officer loses cool, smashes phone amid volley of cuss words

In the video, the female officer is seen bickering with a person believed to be the owner of the brickfield

Abhishek Awasthi June 08, 2023 18:34:59 IST
WATCH UP govt woman officer loses cool, smashes phone amid volley of cuss words

Screengrab from the viral video. Source: Twitter/Benarasiyaa

A video went viral Thursday featuring a labour department official smashing a phone to ground during a survey of a brickfield in Baghpat, UP.

In the video, the female officer is seen bickering with a person believed to be the owner of the brickfield.

Reports claim that the officer had gone to investigate an online complaint against the brickfield owner.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 18:34:59 IST