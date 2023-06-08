WATCH UP govt woman officer loses cool, smashes phone amid volley of cuss words

A video went viral Thursday featuring a labour department official smashing a phone to ground during a survey of a brickfield in Baghpat, UP.

In the video, the female officer is seen bickering with a person believed to be the owner of the brickfield.

Reports claim that the officer had gone to investigate an online complaint against the brickfield owner.

In a video from UP's Baghpat, assistant labour commissioner Vinita Singh could be seen smashing a phone on ground after she objected and took away phone of a man recording proceedings of a checking being conducted at a brick kiln. pic.twitter.com/5UGbi15MBl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 8, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.