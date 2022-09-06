Watch: UP Cops fist fight video from 28 August, they were drunk says top cop

The 44-second-long video features Singh, homeguard Sunil Kumar and another constable whose efforts to calm Singh and Kumar are evident in the video however Singh hardly listened to him as those kicks and punches did not stop

Jalaoun(UP): Dharamveer Singh, the constable from UP police whose video went viral on Monday was suspended for allegedly roughing up a home guard who was assigned to him as a driver, police said.

The 44-second-long video features Singh, homeguard Sunil Kumar and another constable whose efforts to calm Singh and Kumar are evident in the video however Singh hardly listened to him as those kicks and punches did not stop.

As per the information, the three policemen were attached to a police response vehicle in Jagammanpur village in Rampura area of Jalaun. The incident occurred when they were allegedly returning from a spot at around 6 PM, where they had gone for an inquiry.

Sources say the two fought over distribution of bribe money they got together from the spot they visited that day.

Ravi Kumar, SP Jalaun told media that the video was taken on 28 August and it was found that both men were drunk.

“The scuffle broke after they got into an argument over something, a detailed probe in the matter is underway,” said Kumar adding that Singh was suspended the same day after a medical examination confirmed they were drunk.

In the video Singh can be seen sitting on Kumar’s chest and landing punches in the bushes alongside a busy village road. The bystanders took the video and posted on social media on Monday.

