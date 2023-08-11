Watch: Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy, Shobha Kaeandlaje participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally

Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy and Shobha Kaeandlaje on Friday participated in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally at the Pragiti Maidan area in Delhi.

The rally, which was organised as a part of the upcoming 76th indepencednce day celebrations was flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, a group of people along with Union Ministers Kissan Reddy and Anurag thakur can be seen riding the bike with Indian falgs in hand chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

#WATCH | 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, from Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje are also participating in the rally. pic.twitter.com/Y5kNhMy4ij — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0

The Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2.0, aims to promote patriotism and national pride among citizens of India. Just like the previous year, government has made national flags available at the 1.6 Lakhs Post Offices at just Rs 25.

Indian goverment under’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ introduced ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign last year. The campaign was a huge success previous year.

In 2022, 23 crore households hoisted the Tiranga at their homes and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT website.