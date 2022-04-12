Watch | Tourists drive car on Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake shore; irks social media users

The video was shared by Jigmat Ladakhi - a 'nature lover' - who described the act as 'shameful' in his post, adding that such reckless tourists are 'killing Ladakh'

A viral video of tourists driving their car on the shores of Pangong Tso lake has sparked outrage among internet users. Many people on Twitter are denouncing this disrespect for one of India's most beautiful and popular tourist attractions.

This video was shared by Jigmat Ladakhi - a 'nature lover' - who described the act as "shameful" in his post, adding that such reckless tourists are "killing Ladakh". The video shows an Audi driving in the Pangong Tso lake, with two enthusiastic men peering out the sunroof and showing a victory symbol to the camera. As the car passes by, a small table with liquor bottles and food can also be seen amid in the waves.

Take a look:

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

The 13-second video has so far gathered more than 7 lakh views and countless critical comments. Although it has been highlighted that this video is from last year, users have called for stern action against these men.

One of the users on Twitter stated that this heinous behaviour of these "so-called" tourists should not go unpunished. In his tweet, he also tagged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and the Ministry of Tourism, seeking prompt investigation.

@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi Hon. Minister, this shameful behaviour by so called tourists should not go unpunished. Or else, it will spoil the natural beauty of the destination. 🙏🙏🙏 — Narayan Mallapur 🇮🇳 (@mallapur123) April 10, 2022

Another user singled out these men, claiming that they had enough money to buy an Audi yet have no idea how to respect nature.

Seriously ladakh should ban even private vehicle in remote area. These people have money to buy Audi but have no sence how respect nature. #ladakh @lg_ladakh https://t.co/AJzFnu4Lkb — wanderer traveler (@chalbanjare) April 11, 2022

One user requested Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the licence of these men.

@mlkhattar sir these PPL are putting bad name for Haryana as well as north india @MORTHIndia kindly cancel their licence and registration of their vehicles, creating damage to the environment. pic.twitter.com/VQr4pE01FQ — jp nanda (@j_p_300) April 10, 2022



The car has an HR registration number and based on that, many people have blamed visitors from Haryana and Delhi.

Have a look at a few more reactions in this regard:

These trashes are found everywhere in the silent hills whether it be of Uttarakhand, Himachal, Ladakh.

They does not respect the area, the people, the culture and the surroundings.

Just hooliganism in the name of enjoyment.

Mostly are the numbers of HR and DL. — अभिषेक तिवारी (@_abhishek_T7) April 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on this incident?