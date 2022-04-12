India

Watch | Tourists drive car on Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake shore; irks social media users

The video was shared by Jigmat Ladakhi - a 'nature lover' - who described the act as 'shameful' in his post, adding that such reckless tourists are 'killing Ladakh'

FP Trending April 12, 2022 15:57:29 IST
A viral video of tourists driving their car on the shores of Pangong Tso lake has sparked outrage among internet users. Many people on Twitter are denouncing this disrespect for one of India's most beautiful and popular tourist attractions.

This video was shared by Jigmat Ladakhi - a 'nature lover' - who described the act as "shameful" in his post, adding that such reckless tourists are "killing Ladakh". The video shows an Audi driving in the Pangong Tso lake, with two enthusiastic men peering out the sunroof and showing a victory symbol to the camera. As the car passes by, a small table with liquor bottles and food can also be seen amid in the waves.

Take a look:

The 13-second video has so far gathered more than 7 lakh views and countless critical comments. Although it has been highlighted that this video is from last year, users have called for stern action against these men.

One of the users on Twitter stated that this heinous behaviour of these "so-called" tourists should not go unpunished. In his tweet, he also tagged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and the Ministry of Tourism, seeking prompt investigation.

Another user singled out these men, claiming that they had enough money to buy an Audi yet have no idea how to respect nature.

One user requested Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the licence of these men.


The car has an HR registration number and based on that, many people have blamed visitors from Haryana and Delhi.

Have a look at a few more reactions in this regard:

What are your thoughts on this incident?

 

