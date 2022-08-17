Watch: Three booked in Agra for raising pro-pakistan slogans in Tiranga rally
Police said, the three men also had the national tricolour. They were seen chanting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan in the video, appeared to be shot by another local who later posted it on twitter.
Agra: Police booked three men for allegedly disturbing the public order by raising pro-pakistan slogans during a Tiranga rally organised to celebrate Independence day in Lohamandi area on Wednesday.
The accused Faizan, Shadab and Moazzam, who appeared to be in their twenties were natives of Gokulpura area in Agra, said police.
The incident came to light after a video surfaced on twitter that received huge backlash from locals. Following the unrest, police officials took suo moto cognizance to register an FIR.
As per cops, a few locals had organised a Tiranga bike-rally from Gokulpura to Lohamadi area as part of the I-day celebration. The rally was later joined by the three men on a scooter.
ऐसे गधों के हरकतों से पूरा कौम बदनाम होता है देखते है आगे @myogiadityanath की @Uppolice क्या करती है..बुल्डोजर से ही मामला निपट जाय तो अच्छा है ..मामला आगरा का है @dgpup @Im_singhavinash @TusharSrilive @IamSandipMishra @agrapolice @IndiaNews_itv @IndiaNewsUP_UK pic.twitter.com/5tbeouSYee
— Rajnish Pandey(India News) (@Rajnishballia) August 17, 2022
Triloki Singh, inspector at Lohamandi Police station said, they took a suo-moto cognizance of the video as soon it surfaced. “The three men have been booked under IPC section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration),” he said while adding that efforts are being made to arrest the accused as they are currently on the run.
