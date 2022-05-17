Watch | This video shows why India has no need for 'robotic automation'

India

The video shows a group of men working like clockwork to slice cabbages at full speed

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim often delights his social media followers with his amazing posts. He recently shared a video on why India does not need automation, which left many people stunned.

The clip shared by Solheim shows a group of men cutting cabbages at full speed. One of the men throws the vegetable to the other, who catches it, slices it in half and aims it towards a bag being held by three men. The entire process moves like clockwork.

Watch the clip here:

Solheim wrote “This is why India doesn’t need robotic automation” as the caption. The clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times till date. Several individuals agreed with the former diplomat and stated that introducing robots would lead to mass unemployment.

Others wrote that the need of the hour was providing better working conditions for labourers.

Some even saw the benefits of both sides and wrote that it was basically a choice between providing more jobs or cheaper products to consumers.

Many people claimed that automation needs to be moderated in a country like India as it can lead to many challenges.

Some, however, advocated for more robots in the workforce.

This is not the first time that a post by Solheim has grabbed eyeballs. Last month, the former diplomat had shared a photo of a rickshaw with plants growing over its roof. According to the caption, the owner of the three-wheeler had grown plants on the vehicle to keep himself and his passengers cool even in the sweltering heat.

Check the post here:

Some months ago, Solheim had shared a picture of Tamil Nadu’s Kolli hills road. Running through Namakkal in the state, the incredible road has 70 continuous hairpin bends. The post was later shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

What are your thoughts on the story?

