Watch | This video shows why India has no need for 'robotic automation'

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim often delights his social media followers with his amazing posts. He recently shared a video on why India does not need automation, which left many people stunned.

The clip shared by Solheim shows a group of men cutting cabbages at full speed. One of the men throws the vegetable to the other, who catches it, slices it in half and aims it towards a bag being held by three men. The entire process moves like clockwork.

This is why India 🇮🇳 doesn't need robotic automation.…. pic.twitter.com/GU8QMSAy18 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 16, 2022

Solheim wrote “This is why India doesn’t need robotic automation” as the caption. The clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times till date. Several individuals agreed with the former diplomat and stated that introducing robots would lead to mass unemployment.

Automation needs to be done where there is a need. Like high risk jobs, jobs which need a lot of accuracy etc. There is no point in automating everything. If everything is done by a machine, it means less jobs for people - > no income - > no purchasing power. No sales. — kvs (@kvs_87) May 16, 2022

Others wrote that the need of the hour was providing better working conditions for labourers.

Interesting and familiar, but also important to note that these people hardly have any financial or medical security. we don't need robots but need better working conditions and support. Interestingly, when workers demand these, what follows is automation!! — Suvarna Punalekar (@PunalekarSM) May 16, 2022

Some even saw the benefits of both sides and wrote that it was basically a choice between providing more jobs or cheaper products to consumers.

One machine with 4 axis of motion can replace 3 of these 4 guys.

Should we use automation to reduce processing cost and give consumers a cheaper product, or live with low efficiency and provide all 4 a means of living? — David Corwin (@iamdavidcorwin) May 16, 2022

Many people claimed that automation needs to be moderated in a country like India as it can lead to many challenges.

In a country where the human capital is high, the biggest challenge is to get them engaged so as to earn & live, otherwise they would take Robbery, Drugs etc In such a country automation needs to be moderated Macro Economics is important — Swamynathan (@kswamynathan3) May 16, 2022

Some, however, advocated for more robots in the workforce.

No sir, we cannot compare the speed with which robots will walk to human. At a point human will slow down but robots can be programmed to work longer. — Oluremi Okuboyejo (@remmybaj) May 16, 2022

This is not the first time that a post by Solheim has grabbed eyeballs. Last month, the former diplomat had shared a photo of a rickshaw with plants growing over its roof. According to the caption, the owner of the three-wheeler had grown plants on the vehicle to keep himself and his passengers cool even in the sweltering heat.

This Indian 🇮🇳 man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed! pic.twitter.com/YnjLdh2rX2 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 4, 2022

Some months ago, Solheim had shared a picture of Tamil Nadu’s Kolli hills road. Running through Namakkal in the state, the incredible road has 70 continuous hairpin bends. The post was later shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

