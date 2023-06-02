WATCH: The Amit Shah's Effect: 140 weapons-SLR, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, LMG-surrendered in violence-hit Manipur

Days after the Union home minister asked people to surrender arms and ammunition before the Manipur police or face action, at least 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in the state.

The Manipur Police shared a video depicting various weapons being surrendered to the state administration post-Shah’s appeal.

#WATCH | After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal, 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur: Manipur Police pic.twitter.com/LXvPVnA7tl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

“The 140 weapons surrendered included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9 mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher,” Manipur Police said in a statement.

On Thursday, Shah during his visit to the state, asked people to surrender arms and ammunition before the Manipur police by the end of the day and warned of strict action against those who failed to do so.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to people to surrender firearms looted from security forces. He also warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Singh said that in many places, people were found violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads, causing obstacles to the free movement of relief material for inmates in relief camps and movement of security personnel for meeting security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the state.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfights between militants and security forces on Sunday. So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

With inputs from agencies

