WATCH: Tempo tumbles as landslide pushes it downhill in Uttarakhand
In the viral video, a tempo driver can be seen crossing the landslide area near Maneri Dam, but the tempo got stuck. The vehicle overturned while trying to cross the road
Heavy rains have once again wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand. There are reports of damage due to landslides in several areas. Meanwhile, an incident from the Gangotri Highway has gone viral.
In the viral video, a tempo driver can be seen crossing the landslide area near Maneri Dam, but the tempo got stuck. The vehicle overturned while trying to cross the road full of debris.
Watch:
#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | A tempo vehicle overturns while trying to cross a road full of debris due to a landslide. Yamunotri National Highway comes to a standstill near Jhar-Jhar Gad. JCB deployed on the spot to clear the highway.
Related Articles
District disaster management officer,… pic.twitter.com/ie1o4qZyME
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2023
There are landslides at many places on the Gangotri Highway, due to which the local population is facing huge problems.
The Yamunotri National Highway has come to a standstill, and JCB has been deployed on the spot to clear the highway.
District disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said, according to ANI, “Once again the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have come to a standstill due to landslides due to rains in the district. Gangotri Highway is blocked due to debris near Maneri Bhali Dam.”
With inputs from agencies
also read
Why is Kedarnath temple body seeing red over videos of YouTubers?
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee sent a letter to the police to monitor and take action against YouTubers and Instagram influencers who make videos that offend religious sentiments. This comes after the footage of a YouTuber proposing to her partner outside the Kedarnath temple went viral
Viral video shows mother steering e-rickshaw with baby in arms; internet touched
Viral video captured a dedicated mother multitasking as an e-rickshaw driver while caring for her baby, skillfully attending to customers