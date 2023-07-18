WATCH: Tempo tumbles as landslide pushes it downhill in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains have once again wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand. There are reports of damage due to landslides in several areas. Meanwhile, an incident from the Gangotri Highway has gone viral.

In the viral video, a tempo driver can be seen crossing the landslide area near Maneri Dam, but the tempo got stuck. The vehicle overturned while trying to cross the road full of debris.

Watch:

There are landslides at many places on the Gangotri Highway, due to which the local population is facing huge problems.

The Yamunotri National Highway has come to a standstill, and JCB has been deployed on the spot to clear the highway.

District disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said, according to ANI, “Once again the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have come to a standstill due to landslides due to rains in the district. Gangotri Highway is blocked due to debris near Maneri Bhali Dam.”

With inputs from agencies