Watch: Telangana home guard risks life to save dog caught in flood, internet salutes his courage

A video of a home guard employed with the Telangana Police is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In a fine display of courage and wit, the Telangana home guard risked his life to save a dog that was caught in a flooded stream.

The nail-biting clip that captures the entire incident has grabbed attention on social media and people have praised the Telangana policeman for his heroic act.

The video was shared by IPS Officer and Chhattisgarh Transport Commissioner Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. Kabra wrote in his tweet that Telangana Police saw a dog stuck amidst flooded waters and the home guard, Mujeeb, immediately called a JCB vehicle to save the animal. He further wrote that Mujeeb himself went into the flood waters to save the dog.

Take a look at the video here:



The IPS officer saluted home guard Mujeeb in his tweet and wrote, “Maanavta ki seva ke liye khaakhi koi bhi jokhim uthane se piche nahi hath ti (Uniformed men are always ready to risk their lives for the sake of humanity)”.

Kabra also tagged Telangana Cops in his tweet, praising them for this courageous deed.

The hair-raising clip shows home guard Mujeeb carefully reaching out to the scared animal that was stuck in the flood. It takes him some time to get hold of the animal as the waves of the water are very strong and ferocious. He then maintains his balance and places the dog on the JCB machine with utmost care, managing to bring the animal to safety.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the dog was then let off in a nearby village.

The video of Mujeeb’s courageous act has gained more than 8,000 views and nearly 782 likes on Twitter. Social media users have lauded the man’s fearlessness and bravery for landing in flooded waters and doing his duty even during such risky situations.

A Twitter user commented under the video, “Example of ‘beyond the call of duty’, hats off to Mujeeb. Humanity at its all encompassing best,” whereas another user wrote, “ Excellent work. It’s humanity. Which will never die. Salute to this great man.”

Most users thanked the valiant cops for his efforts and said that the world needed more diligent and good hearted people like him.

