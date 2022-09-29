Watch: SUV charred at Noida Link road; no casualty
A fire tender was dispatched immediately after information of the fire was shared to the police by the passer byes. The fire fighters controlled the fire in almost half an hour
Noida: Occupants of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) had a narrow escape after it caught fire at Noida Link road near Chilla border loop on Thursday.
यातायात अलर्ट
नॉएडा–DND टॉल से चिल्ला बॉर्डर की ओर उतरने वाले लूप मार्ग पर एक गाड़ी में आग लग गई है आग को फायर सर्विस द्वारा बुझा दिया गया है कोई जनहानि नहीं है।
यातायात कर्मी यातायात सामान्य बनाने में लगे है।
यातायात☎️ 9971009001@CP_Noida @dcptrafficnoida @Uppolice @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/wVxmRgjvEO
— Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) September 29, 2022
As per the cops, the incident occurred in the afternoon and there were two persons sitting in the car who jumped out of the car immediately after a sparking sound occurred. They were coming towards Noida.
A fire tender was dispatched immediately after information of the fire was shared to the police by the passer byes. The fire fighters controlled the fire in almost half an hour.
During this time, the traffic on the main road also remained affected.
No casualties were reported in the incident. police said prima facie short circuit seems to be the reason of the fire, detailed evaluation will be done.
