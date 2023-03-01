India is a land of surprises and it houses several hidden gems when it comes to tourism. From north to south, one can find a series of unknown places away from the city crowd. In one such location near Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the popular Maravanthe Beach Road has been gaining tourist attention for quite some time now. The beach highway which was also recently widened as a part of the NH66 road project is no doubt one of the most picturesque roads in coastal Karnataka. Have you ever seen a road that runs alongside a sea and a river at the same? Yes, this is exactly the Maravanthe Beach Road or National Highway 66.

One can visit this place any time of the day to experience this surreal view. With that said, a stunning video was also shared by former Norweigan diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter showing the aerial view of the road.

Watch:

Praising India and its tourism, the user added a caption giving details of its location. “Incredible India! This is the Beautiful BHARAT. NH66, Maravanthe, Udupi,” the tweet read. Meanwhile, in reaction to the post, several social media users took to the comment section and lauded the scenic beauty of the place. A user wrote, “Highway between Sea & River. One side of highway is river and other side sea”, while another user wrote, “Awesome.”

“Superb. India has a myriad of landscapes, great heritage and culture, varied flora and fauna. Most preferred tourist destinations for its picturesque landscapes, spectacular waterfalls, habitat of the country’s largest tiger reserve and home to the warmest people on earth,” a user commented.

The video has so far grabbed over 40,000 views with more than 1,000 likes and several retweets and comments.

Notably, the Maravanthe road which is a part of Maravanthe village in Kundapura, Karnataka has the Arabian Sea on one side and the Souparnika river on the other.

