One of the tallest waterfalls in the country, the Dudhsagar falls originating from the river Mandovi and flows at a height of 1,017 feet

A video of Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall has left social media users hypnotised. This video, which shows the picturesque beauty of the falls, has gone viral.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer, Ramesh Pandey, the video captures the waterfall gushing through a cover of lush greenery. “Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats,” Pandey wrote. He ended his post it with the hashtag Incredible India.

In the video, the falls is surrounded by lush greenery. The clip features a goods train passing by amid the cascading roar of the waterfall.

Watch the video here:

Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats. #IncredibleIndia

pic.twitter.com/LMzYBB4wiO — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 21, 2022

Within few hours of being shared, the video has collected more than 6,76,000 views and over 700 likes. One user reacted to the clip calling it a ‘stunning view’ while another termed it ‘beautiful’. Many also shared their experience of visiting the location. Some even posted old videos and recalled how they cherished the memories of their visit there.

Earlier this week, another video of the same waterfall was shared by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on the Koo app. He captioned it with the praise ‘Heaven Meets Earth’.

For the unversed, the name Dudhsagar translates to ‘sea of milk'. Located on the rail route between Goa and Belgaum in Karnataka, this waterfall is one of the most gorgeous sight to watch out for throughout the year. Originating from the river Mandovi, the falls flow at a height of 1,017 feet. The Dudhsagar falls are one of the tallest waterfalls in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.