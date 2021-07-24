Watch: Startled horse runs off with groom as crackers burst during wedding procession

The incident was caught on camera in Rampura village of Nasirabad town in Ajmer district when the groom's side was ready for the procession

Indian weddings are always full of happiness, dance, humour, and a lot of drama. Recently, a dramatic incident took place during a wedding in Rampura village of Rajasthan's Ajmer when a horse (mare) ran off with the groom during baraat creating quite a disturbance in the marriage.

This incident happened when the wedding procession was celebrating. Everything was going well until someone burst firecrackers close to the horse leaving it startled. The situation then got out of control as the horse ran off with the groom after hearing the sound of firecrackers.

As seen in the video, the horse's owner can be seen running behind it to control the animal, however, his efforts went in vain.

The 14-second long video is currently going viral on the Internet leaving social media users laughing out loud. Take a look at it below:

To rescue the groom, the procession followed the furious horse up to four kilometres on their bikes and cars. At last, the groom was saved and nothing happened to him. The procession then took him back to the wedding.

As the video is catching everyone's attention on the Internet, many found the video funny while others feel that things could have gone out of control resulting in an accident.

Well, all of us should take care of animals and should avoid bursting crackers or playing loud music near them as it easily scares them.